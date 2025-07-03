Larne schoolgirl Amelia is All Ireland dancing champion

By Helena McManus
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A Larne schoolgirl who has been Irish dancing since the age of three is celebrating after being named an All Ireland champion.

Six-year-old Amelia Murphy has danced at a number of major championships in the past year, becoming Dublin, Carlow, and Ulster champion.

A pupil of the Royal Tara Dance Academy in Larne, Amelia previously attended St Anthony’s Nursery School and will be going into P3 at St Macnissi’s Primary School this September.

Her proud grandmother, Pamela Doherty said: “She has won many more trophies at other competitions throughout the year – there is no stopping her!

Six-year-old Amelia Murphy from Larne. Photo: Pamela Dohertyplaceholder image
Six-year-old Amelia Murphy from Larne. Photo: Pamela Doherty

"We as a family, are in awe of Amelia every time she is competing. [Her] enthusiasm, dedication and love for Irish dancing definitely helps her shine on stage.

"We cannot thank her teachers at Royal Tara Dance Academy enough for their unwavering support and tireless commitment to each and every one of their dancers.”

