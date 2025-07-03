Larne schoolgirl Amelia is All Ireland dancing champion
Six-year-old Amelia Murphy has danced at a number of major championships in the past year, becoming Dublin, Carlow, and Ulster champion.
A pupil of the Royal Tara Dance Academy in Larne, Amelia previously attended St Anthony’s Nursery School and will be going into P3 at St Macnissi’s Primary School this September.
Her proud grandmother, Pamela Doherty said: “She has won many more trophies at other competitions throughout the year – there is no stopping her!
"We as a family, are in awe of Amelia every time she is competing. [Her] enthusiasm, dedication and love for Irish dancing definitely helps her shine on stage.
"We cannot thank her teachers at Royal Tara Dance Academy enough for their unwavering support and tireless commitment to each and every one of their dancers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.