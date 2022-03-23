Tracy and her daughter Dara with ‘Flossy’, Gordon Kennedy and staff at Ballantine Fashions in Larne.

Ballantine Fashions on Main Street will for the next six weeks host a mannequin named ‘Flossy’ in its window display.

Flossy, who sits in a wheelchair, was created to raise awareness and promote disabled access shopping and inclusion for all.

Leading the campaign are Antrim woman, Tracy O’Sullivan Gribbon and her daughter Dara, who attends activities run by the Mae Murray Foundation in the town.

Flossy, pictured here in the shop's window display, has already attracted lots of positive feedback.

Family friend and Mae Murray Foundation fundraiser, Amanda Crawford explained: “Tracy and Dara have often come across obstacles when out shopping, making the whole experience less than enjoyable - for example if the shop had a lip or a step at the entrance, if the aisles weren’t wide enough, or if there wasn’t enough space in the changing rooms.

“The initial idea for Flossy came after Tracy and Dara watched a story that Nikki Fox covered on the One Show. Tracy then contacted her friend Brian (Barney) McCormick to ask if he could make the chair for her if she could source a mannequin.

“Mivan Marine Ltd kindly allowed Barney to work on the project and produce the chair on their premises.

“Initially, a few high street stores and independents were approached to see if they would display Flossy, but they either weren’t interested or said they didn’t have room.”

Dara pictured with Flossy and staff at Ballantine Fashions.

It wasn’t until Amanda posted on the Facebook page, NI Business, that the campaign fully took off, with offers from several businesses to host Flossy. “The comments and feedback were all extremely positive,” Amanda added.

“We are all delighted that Flossy has started her journey in Larne, as this is the home town of the Mae Murray Foundation that Dara attends.

“The Foundation is a local charity with a vision of a society with true participation for all in leisure and social settings, regardless of age or ability. It provides opportunities for young people of all abilities to take part in various activities and fun events that are accessible across Northern Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Flossy has already attracted the notice of shoppers in Larne town centre, according to Gordon Kennedy of Ballantine Fashions. “We’ve had plenty of feedback from people who have noticed her,” he said. “We have always been an accessible shop and we were more than happy to take the opportunity to have her in our window.”

Flossy is also scheduled to appear later in the year at Divinity Bridal, Lisburn, along with Midtown Makers in Ballymena.