Larne skate park: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council shares design for new facility at Larne Town Park
The design has created a layout that has interlinking features and multi directional items to ensure as the rider become more proficient - new challenges will become available including transfers, gaps and carve lines.
A MEABC spokesperson said: “The skate park will cater for all of the main disciplines of wheeled sport (skateboard, BMX, scooter and inline) along with disabled access requirements.
“The facility provides for all age and skill levels, inherent within the design is activities and access for young people regardless of their perceived ability. The nature of this facility provides for a wide range of ages – and not just children!
“It is anticipated that work on this project will be completed by September 2024 and is part of the Council’s commitment to play through the Out to Play strategy.”
