The 300-mile Ulster leg of the International Appalachian Trail is explored all the way from Larne to Donegal in a new three-part BBC series.

The Appalachian Trail in the United States spans more than 2,000 miles and crosses 14 states. But geologists have discovered that it was once part of an ancient mountain range stretching from America to Europe – and so in recent years new chapters of the International Trail have been created, including one in Ulster.

Walkin’ Hame follows presenters Mark Thompson and Lolly Spence as they hike through four counties. The people they meet on the journey help them explore Ulster’s enduring links with the Appalachian region and discover more about the Ulster-Scots language and heritage.

Episode one finds them in Larne, where they learn about the migrants who made the perilous journey to America during the 18th century. In Antrim, Lolly meets a tour guide for a hike to Antrim’s Sallagh Braes, while Mark catches up with acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Glover and Carnlough poet Gary Morgan.

Presenters Mark Thompson and Lolly Spence

In episode two Mark and Lolly pick up their journey from Kinbane Castle on the Antrim coast before heading west to cross the River Bann, where they learn about settlements dating back thousands of years. At Downhill Beach, Lolly chats with the Ulster-Scots poet Anne McMaster, who’s experienced life on both sides of the Atlantic. At Binevenagh Mountain, Mark catches up with Helen Mark, the Scottish-born broadcaster who has made the area her home, while in Tyrone the presenters find out about the story behind the International Appalachian Trail.

In the final episode Mark visits the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh for its annual Bluegrass Festival, while at Lough Eske – the gateway to Donegal’s rugged Bluestack Mountains – Lolly hears the story of Frances Browne, the ‘blind poetess of Ulster’.

Fiddling Style

In the Irish-speaking heartland of Glencolmcille, Mark explores the unique Donegal fiddling style with violinist Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh.

Mark and Lolly complete their Ulster odyssey at Bunglas Point in south Donegal with breath-taking views over Slieve League.

Walkin’ Hame begins on Sunday, January 8, on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 10pm. The entire series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

