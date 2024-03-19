Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Prom Friendship Group was formed in 2012 by Larne businesswoman Louise Magill and, with the support of the Alzheimer’s Society, they meet once a month for local people who suffer from dementia and to support their carers.

A dementia-friendly space which has proven to be an asset in the lives of the local community, volunteer contribution is vital to the running of the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larne teenager, Sophia Woods has been volunteering with the group since 2022. She helps out in a number of ways including contributing to the committee, events planning, artwork design, fundraising ideas and supporting dementia sufferers and their carers at support meetings, along with music, activities, singing and food provision.

Sophia Woods (in yellow) of The Prom Friendship Group with the volunteer team, Mayor Gerardine Mulvenna and visitors, receiving a fundraising cheque. Photo: Louise Magill

“Thinking of requirements for the Duke of Edinburgh Award first introduced me to what volunteering activities were available in Larne,” Sophia said. “The Prom Friendship Group is a vital service provided to sufferers and carers of those with dementia and I immediately enjoyed the support I was able to give to others.

"People attend from the town and the rural areas around Larne and from along the Antrim coast. After the three months required for my award in volunteering, I was keen to continue to contribute to my local community. I volunteer regularly, and I have been trained as a Dementia Awareness Friend by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. I would encourage anyone in a position to do so, to give volunteering a go!”

Volunteering adds often unmeasurable value to the local community and can enrich personal development and wellbeing, according to Volunteer Now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Volunteering as a youth can also provide valuable experience in teamwork, initiative and interpersonal skills.