A Larne photographer who has spent the past few years documenting his home town is bringing an eclectic collection of images together in an exhibition this summer.

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Roger Ford-Hutchinson's 'Larne: a personal portrait' will be running throughout June in the town's Museum and Arts Centre.

Since his retirement in 2008, Roger has been quietly experimenting with ‘slow photography’, an artistic style that focuses on old-school analogue film techniques.

'Larne: a personal portrait' aims to capture the town's energy and sense of place through landscapes, little details, and the people Roger has encountered along the way.

In trying to create a story with the photographs - "a narrative based on how I feel about Larne" - Roger was partly inspired by the reaction to a documentary on the town that was released a decade ago.

In a PhotoZine that he assembled to accompany the exhibition, the local photographer writes: "My home town gets more than its fair share of negative publicity. Somewhere to be quickly bypassed, not to be lingered in. One of Northern Ireland’s less attractive small towns.

"In 2014 a television documentary called 'I Love Larne' was broadcast, allegedly portraying the ‘real’ Larne. It wasn’t the Larne I knew and many fellow Larnyins were uncharacteristically vocal in their condemnation of the film.

"Three words popped into my head: ‘Larne Looking Up’. An idea was born: could I photograph the town in a more nuanced way that better reflects the place I call home?I began by literally pointing my camera up. First at buildings, then quickly widening out to places and landscapes that gave meaning to my life and the community I am part of."

He added: "This is a story of slowing down, connecting to others, encouraging your own creativity and finding beauty in the everyday. It is also a heart-warming memoir of what it feels like to explore beyond your comfort zone."

The PhotoZine, which showcases more of Roger's images and adds more detail to the story of the exhibition, will be on sale at the centre as well as some outlets around the area.