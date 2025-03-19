LINK has today (Wednesday, March 19) announced people in Larne will soon find it easier to access banking services thanks to a recommendation for a new hub in the town.

It comes as Santander - the only remaining bank or building society to retain a permanent presence in Larne - revealed plans to shut its Main Street branch with the date still to be confirmed.

LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, says Larne will benefit from the new banking hub as part of a wider commitment to protect access to cash.

The hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone. When opened, the hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different companies available on different days.

Dr Chris Ashton, chief commercial officer, LINK, said: “While more people are choosing to bank and pay for things digitally, we know that many people still rely on and choose to use cash and face-to-face banking. That’s why we’re delighted to recommend the new hub in Larne.

"There are almost 150 hubs open across the country and when it opens, the Larne banking hub will be vital for the local community and high street.”

To date, LINK has recommended 224 banking hubs, and 19 banking hubs have been announced today. Larne is the seventh hub to be recommended in Northern Ireland following Ballynahinch, Comber, Kilkeel, Newcastle, Portrush, and Warrenpoint.

The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and will start to look for potential sites.