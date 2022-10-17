Under the auspices of Larne Choral Society, the event is seeking to bring as many people as possible together to sing at sessions in the Town Hall and Market Yard.Preparations began earlier in the various primary schools with meetings between children and the project co-ordinator, Anne McCambridge, who is the conductor of Larne Choral Society.Anne is a leading singing teacher with years of experience in teaching young people to sing. Children from the various schools will come together in Larne Town Hall in two sessions on Friday morning and afternoon. Then on Friday evening starting at 7.00pm adults will come together to sing in Larne Market Yard.

The organisers explained: “The word has gone out to all choirs and singing groups in the town who have been invited by Larne Choral Society to take part. The evening is not restricted to those who are at present members of singing groups but is open to all adults who just like to sing. It promises to be a great event producing some remarkable sound.“So anyone who feels like singing come to Larne Market Yard on Friday 21st from 7pm to 9pm.”

Larne Market Yard.

Larne Choral is a group of talented singers of all ages who meet up once a week to sing and enjoy music.