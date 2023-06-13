A Larne woman’s lifelong commitment to choral singing and volunteering has been remembered following her death.

Members past and present of St MacNissi’s Choral and Dramatic Society said they were saddened to learn of the passing of Margaret Camillus (Camilla) Fulton on June 4.

St MacNissi’s Choral and Dramatic Society said that Camilla was one of the group’s most prominent members and supporters through the entirety of its existence.

The choral society added: “Camilla was a presence on stage, a professional through and through who encouraged everyone and at the same time could also have a laugh and enjoy herself when amusement arose, which it usually did.

Camilla Fulton.

"Camilla was in every show right up until recent years and her support never wavered. The very first choral performance finished with 'the restaurant scene' from 'Hello Dolly,' and Camilla was Dolly.

"Many will remember how every choral season would begin with Camilla helping the members to practise the songs for the show.

"A true professional, an amazing lady and a wonderful friend and sister. Camilla, we owe you so much, more than words can say. You will always be lovingly remembered here at choral and your legacy will forever live on. Rest In peace.”

There was tribute too from Drumalis Retreat Centre, Larne, where Camilla had been actively involved for many years.

“All of us here in Drumalis are deeply saddened by the death of Camilla, a lifelong supporter and volunteer, whose knowledge of and love for this place informed the numerous tours she guided.

“Many visitors to Drumalis, especially on Carers Days, will remember the warmth of Camilla's welcome. May she rest in peace.”

A Funeral Times notice said Camilla was the much-loved sister of Sean (R.I.P.), Colette, Bernadette, Stephanie, Bertie, Billy, Danny, Raymond, Aideen, Paul, Roma, Denise and Daria.

The notice added: “Loved and missed by her sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends.