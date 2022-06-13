Larne UDR CGC mark Jubilee in regimental style

Over 40 veterans of the Regiment, past officers, family and friends enjoyed an evening of reminiscence about their service to Her Majesty and the chance to catch up with former colleagues and friends in a formal setting that was not possible for over two years due to the Covid pandemic.

In his opening remarks, Larne Branch Chairman, Norman Gray welcomed the County Chairman, James Stewart, and County Secretary, Tom Duke, and said he was delighted that so many members and their family and friends had turned up for the momentous occasion. He thanked Mid and East Antrim Council for their kind support in making the evening possible and said that such an event was particularly important for those who had served in the Armed Forces and the members of the local Branch, in particular, who had served in The Ulster Defence Regiment CGC.

He also noted that there are many veterans from the Regiment who are not yet members and he encouraged those present to think of anyone they know of to get in touch to find out more about the Branch. He emphasised that Branch activities centre around social involvement and support, highlighting that the Branch had a welfare officer who had access to Service Charities and many other support organisations.

Branch Chaplain Rev Dr Paul Reid, said grace and dinner was served before a short presentation on how Princess Elizabeth became Queen, by the Branch Secretary Kenny Kirby.

Since her first visit to Northern Ireland as Monarch in 1953, the Queen has made many official Royal visits throughout her 70-year reign, the audience heard, but for The UDR Veterans there were two visits of particular note: the first of which was June 29, 1991, when Her Majesty presented the first Stands of Colours to The UDR at Thiepval Barracks, Lisburn. The second was on October 6, 2006, to Balmoral Showgrounds in Belfast, to award the Royal Irish Regiment the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross.

There was then an interlude of pipe music played by piper Kristian Hanna. Toasts were then proposed to Her Majesty The Queen by Chairman, Norman Gray, followed by a toast to The Ulster Defence Regiment CGC by the President, Patricia Bresland and finally to Absent Colleagues and Friends by the Secretary, Kenny Kirby.

Anyone who served in The Ulster Defence Regiment CGC or the Royal Irish Regiment (Home Service) and would like to find out more about the Larne Branch should email [email protected]

1. Roy and Annie Hutchinson enjoying the event in Larne Masonic Centre. Photo Sales

2. Secretary of Larne Branch UDR Association Kenny Kirby with his wife Denise. Photo Sales

3. Chairman Norman Gray with his daughter Katie and son in law Andrew McTernaghan. Photo Sales

4. Rev Dr Paul Reid, chaplain; Carol Reid and Anne McAuley at the Larne Branch UDR Association jubilee dinner. Photo Sales