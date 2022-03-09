Larne Ulster Bank customers offered apology over Covid-related branch closures

The bank was responding after a concerned resident contacted the Larne Times to highlight the issue.

The individual said: “I’m sure this is incredibly problematic for businesses and individuals in the town.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued today (Wednesday), an Ulster Bank spokesperson said: “For the last number of weeks, we have experienced significant challenges in providing our usual opening hours in our Larne branch due to levels of colleague absence because of Covid.

Ulster Bank, Larne. (Pic by Google).

“The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is our top priority. The branch is currently closed until at least March 10, and we continue to update our online branch locator daily with details of our opening hours for all branches.

“Customers can continue to access banking services online, through mobile, by telephone, or face-to-face at the Post Office.”

The spokesperson confirmed the Upper Cross Street branch has been “open intermittently since the middle of February due to a number of Covid cases among staff”, adding: “Having a number of colleagues absent at the same time for Covid has made it challenging to provide our usual levels of service and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We are aiming to provide branch services again from March 10, but would advise customers to check our branch locator to check our opening hours before travelling to use the branch.

“We have proactively contacted regular branch users to notify them of this. Our branches in Carrick and Antrim continue to operate as normal.”