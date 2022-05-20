Larne woman sets up new group for people affected by loneliness

Alison Barry, a community mental health champion for Extern - a social justice charity - which she also supports through local fundraising, lost her son Lee (25) to suicide in August 2020 and set up ‘Stronger Together’ last year.

“I was left feeling that there was nowhere I could turn to, there was nobody I could talk to and with the number of suicides in Larne I felt that something was needed in the town,” she said.

Her feeling was right. Almost one year on ‘Stronger Together’ is thriving and, held every other Wednesday, is supporting those who have been bereaved by suicide, providing a listening ear, therapy or a cup of tea/coffee in company.

Larne woman Alison Barry, a community mental health champion for Extern, has set up a ‘people led’ health and wellbeing support group aimed at anyone affected by loneliness.

Buoyed by its success and realising that there are many people locally who are lonely, who may quite simply have no one to talk to and may feel isolated in the community, Alison decided to set up ‘Stronger Together Wellbeing’. A ‘people led’ health and wellbeing support group it is aimed at those affected by loneliness or have no one to turn to, or who maybe just want to share a cuppa in the company of others. Like ‘Stronger Together’, it is open to anyone from any walk of life, any age, any gender.

Alison, who is trained in mental health and bereavement awareness, said: “This has been something else I realised Larne has been missing, a safe space for anyone who may be feeling isolated, no one to talk to about how they are feeling. Maybe some don’t have many friends or family they can reach out to for support when they feel a bit down. Perhaps you have a loved one you are concerned about and would like some advice and support to help them.

“If someone you know is struggling with addiction, mental health issues, bereavement, or anything at all that is causing them sadness. We are here to help.”

The first meeting is being held on Monday, May 23, in the Factory Community Hub at Lower Waterloo Road when guest speakers include Vivian McKinnon - trauma specialist, will talk about how to look after mental health. Jacque Craig, who runs the local open water swimming group through Extern, will talk about its benefits and Sharon Smith, Carla O’Neill and Joanne McAuley will speak about the services of Extern, which also supports Alison in the running of her two groups.