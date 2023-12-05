Larne woman wins competition to fly home from Australia to spend Christmas with family
The initiative, organised by Larne FC in partnership with Brighter Futures and Holiday Hotspot, will see Paula Robinson travel back to east Antrim to spend the festive period with her family.
Paula was named the winner following a random draw, having been entered into the competition by numerous friends and relatives.
One of the entries was submitted by her sister Joanne McNeill, who sought to bring Paula home to spend Christmas in Larne for the first time in 11 years with her family and in particular, her brother Stephen who was diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer in December 2022.
Joanne said: “I’d love to surprise my parents and brother by bringing Paula home from Perth as it’s been 11 years since we’ve spent Christmas together as a family.
“It’s been a tough year for our family as our brother Stephen was diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer and when we received the devastating news Paula packed a case and flew home to be with him, however, this was only for a short time.
“Ever since we were little, our family has always been big into Christmas, but over the last few years between one thing and another, it’s definitely lost its spark, so I’d love nothing more than to make Christmas special for my family once again.”
Congratulating Paula, club, chairman Gareth Clements, stated: "Many within the community will be aware of Stephen’s brave fight against his cancer diagnosis and subsequent fundraising efforts, and the number of people who entered to bring Paula home showcases the love and support which the family have behind them during what has no doubt been a very difficult period.
“This year’s competition has once again captured the hearts of so many within the Larne community. We’ve had over 200 entries from all corners of the world, with some incredible and heartwarming stories.
“Thanks to Brighter Futures and Holiday Hotspot Larne, our competition partners who provided the support and allowed us to bring Paula home. I’d also like to thank everyone for taking the time to engage and enter into our competition and wish all families a very Merry Christmas.”