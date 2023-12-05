A Larne expat living in Australia will be coming home to spend Christmas with her loved ones after being selected as the winner of this year’s ‘Bring them home’ competition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The initiative, organised by Larne FC in partnership with Brighter Futures and Holiday Hotspot, will see Paula Robinson travel back to east Antrim to spend the festive period with her family.

Paula was named the winner following a random draw, having been entered into the competition by numerous friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the entries was submitted by her sister Joanne McNeill, who sought to bring Paula home to spend Christmas in Larne for the first time in 11 years with her family and in particular, her brother Stephen who was diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer in December 2022.

Paula Robinson won Larne FC's 'Bring them home' competition. (Pic: Larne FC).

Joanne said: “I’d love to surprise my parents and brother by bringing Paula home from Perth as it’s been 11 years since we’ve spent Christmas together as a family.

“It’s been a tough year for our family as our brother Stephen was diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer and when we received the devastating news Paula packed a case and flew home to be with him, however, this was only for a short time.

“Ever since we were little, our family has always been big into Christmas, but over the last few years between one thing and another, it’s definitely lost its spark, so I’d love nothing more than to make Christmas special for my family once again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Congratulating Paula, club, chairman Gareth Clements, stated: "Many within the community will be aware of Stephen’s brave fight against his cancer diagnosis and subsequent fundraising efforts, and the number of people who entered to bring Paula home showcases the love and support which the family have behind them during what has no doubt been a very difficult period.

“This year’s competition has once again captured the hearts of so many within the Larne community. We’ve had over 200 entries from all corners of the world, with some incredible and heartwarming stories.