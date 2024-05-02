Larne Women's Institute open day at Town Hall urges visitors to 'have a go' at traditional crafts
The event, due to take place at Larne Town Hall on Saturday, May 11 from 11am-2pm, will feature previously loved fashion for sale, a ‘have a go’ sewing demonstration table and live crafting circle, and a kids craft activity table.
There will also be handmade crafts and home baked goods for sale, raffle prizes, refreshments, and a Larne WI ‘through the years’ display.
At 11:30am, there will be a demonstration on everyday essential sewing skills. The suggested donation at the door is £1.
Alongside the preservation of traditional crafts, the group is also keen to share a message of inclusivity, said Larne WI member Portia Woods: “There is a bit of a stereotype of Women’s Institutes, but we are a mixed group of all ages, with 50 years between our youngest and oldest members. Different people bring different skills to the group.
“Our membership has increased recently and we’d like to encourage even more women to join.”
Many in the group also take part in competitions in varied categories such as art, floral display, and photography. “It definitely helped increase my confidence level to have a go at some of these things,” Portia added.
In the days of fast fashion, sustainability is a key message for the group too, with a focus on mending or repurposing garments.
Larne Women’s Institute meets on the first Monday of every month at 7:30pm in The Pavilion, Tower Road.
The group has previously welcomed guest speakers on a range of topics from folk storytelling to mindfulness.