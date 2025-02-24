Larne YMCA is seeking help from the local community in raising much-needed funds to replace its heating system.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading children and young people’s organisation, whose Youth Club based at Pound Street, is hoping to secure at least £20,000 for the works after the previous boiler broke down.

Working with over 500 young people every week has taken its toll on the building, explained Larne YMCA CEO, Dean Nutt. "Our heating system is a priority and we’re hoping to replace it in the next few weeks; that will cost around £20,000 alone,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is also hoping to upgrade the sports hall lighting and fire exit doors, along with new ramps for wheelchair access to ensure that the club remains fully accessible.

Larne YMCA, which offers a range of services in the community from its purpose-built centre, is seeking help as it raises funds for a new heating system. Photos: Larne YMCA

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/repair-our-building

Established in 1982, Larne YMCA offers services in the community from its purpose-built centre.

They range from school-aged childcare and generic youth provision – with YMCA being the only generic youth provision in Larne for children and young people with ASD, ADD and or ADHD – along with a basketball sports programme, building solutions, one-to-one support, and family support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we all know costs have increased, income has remained the same, and as a charity that helps and supports the whole community (most times absorbing the costs ourselves to ensure we don't restrict families from participating), it means that we need our community to help us,” the fundraising page reads.

Encouraging local residents to support the initiative, Coast Road councillor, Andrew Clarke said: “YMCA have been here for more than 40 years and they do a fantastic job for the young people of Larne.”