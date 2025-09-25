Last chance to have your say on proposed new Coleraine leisure and well-being facility
That’s exactly what Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council wants to know – but the deadline to complete the survey is looming.
A consultation process is now open and will run until October 1.
The project, which forms part of the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal, aims to design a new, modern, and fit-for-purpose leisure centre on the existing Railway Road site.
To compete the consultation survey please visit: https://arcg.is/1W4W4G5
An easy read version of the consultation is also available here: CLWC Easy Read
Anyone who does not have access to a smartphone or a computer, can call into Coleraine Leisure Centre to complete a written survey or telephone 028 7034 7202 to request a hard copy by post.
For more information on the project, including proposed designs click here