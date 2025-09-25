Last chance to have your say on proposed new Coleraine leisure and well-being facility

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
What is YOUR vision for the proposed new leisure and well-being centre to be built on the site of the current Coleraine Leisure Centre?

That’s exactly what Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council wants to know – but the deadline to complete the survey is looming.

Most Popular

A consultation process is now open and will run until October 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project, which forms part of the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal, aims to design a new, modern, and fit-for-purpose leisure centre on the existing Railway Road site.

The project, which forms part of the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal, aims to design a new, modern, and fit-for-purpose leisure centre on the existing Railway Road site. CREDIT CCGBCplaceholder image
The project, which forms part of the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal, aims to design a new, modern, and fit-for-purpose leisure centre on the existing Railway Road site. CREDIT CCGBC

To compete the consultation survey please visit: https://arcg.is/1W4W4G5

An easy read version of the consultation is also available here: CLWC Easy Read

Anyone who does not have access to a smartphone or a computer, can call into Coleraine Leisure Centre to complete a written survey or telephone 028 7034 7202 to request a hard copy by post.

For more information on the project, including proposed designs click here

Related topics:ColeraineCauseway CoastGlens Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice