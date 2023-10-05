Time is running out for you to cast your vote to help the Mae Murray Foundation’s inclusive beach project at Portstewart Strand win the National Lottery Project of the Year title in the 2023 National Lottery Awards.

The National Lottery Awards celebrate the people and projects across the UK who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.

The public vote for the Project of the Year category in this year’s awards opened on 11 September and since then, thousands of people have cast their votes for the 17 finalists to help decide who will be crowned the winner.

But with the public vote set to come to an end on 9 October, time is running out to show your support and the team at the Mae Murray Foundation is appealing for your help to get them over the line.

At the end of the month-long voting window, the finalist with the most votes will be crowned the National Lottery Awards 2023 Project of the Year. The winning project will receive a £5,000 cash prize and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.

The Mae Murray Foundation strives to make beaches across Northern Ireland more accessible to people with physical, learning and sensory needs. Its Portstewart Inclusive Beach project provides beach wheelchairs and walking frames to allow disabled people the chance to enjoy the simple pleasures of the seaside.

They received £5,000 of National Lottery funding from Sport Northern Ireland to support this programme.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “We are excited to have such an incredible list of contenders for the National Lottery Project of the Year category at this year’s National Lottery Awards. It’s always an incredibly competitive category and this year is no different.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million goes to good causes across the country every week, making vital projects like these possible. So don’t forget to make your voice heard by voting for your Project of the Year in the National Lottery Awards – with your help, the Mae Murray Foundation could be the winner.”