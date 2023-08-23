Around 17,000 members of the Royal Black Institution will take part in the finale of the parading season this weekend as Last Saturday demonstrations are held throughout Northern Ireland.

The parades and demonstrations will be held at six locations – Loughgall, Moneymore, Lisburn, Larne, Dromore, and Artigarvan.

Approximately 350 preceptories and 300 bands will be involved in the traditional parades.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, who will address the event in Loughgall, said: “The annual Last Saturday parades are flagship events on the parading calendar.

The Royal Black Institution will hold major demonstrations at six locations on August 26 to mark the finale of the parading season, the Last Saturday. picture: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

"We expect to see thousands of supporters turning out at the various locations to witness a glorious expression of culture, pageantry, music, and history. The institution’s principled stance on the Reformed Christian faith will be to the forefront at all our demonstrations on the Last Saturday.”

Lisburn

Six districts will take part in the Lisburn parade, which last hosted the Last Saturday demonstration in 2015 - Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare. Around 5,000 participants are expected, with 79 preceptories and 75 bands.

The demonstration field is at Wallace Park, with sir knights and bands assembling at the Laurelhill Road, beside the Community College.

A thumbs up to a familiar face in the crowd from this member of the Royal Black Institution during the Last Saturday parade in Ballyclare in 2022. Picture: Pacemaker

The main parade will begin at 12.30pm, proceeding through the city to the park, where a religious service will take place at 3pm, conducted by the County Grand Chaplain, Rev David McCarthy. The return parade will start at 4.15pm, proceeding to Prince William Road.

Loughgall

Summerisland RBDC No 6 are hosting the demonstration in the Co Armagh village, home to the headquarters of the Royal Black Institution.

Sixty bands will be on parade, with an estimated 4,000 participants in the procession, which will take in Ballygassey Road, Main Street and Old Road.

Starting time is 12 noon, with the return procession scheduled for 5pm.

Moneymore

Co Londonderry members of the Royal Black Institution will parade in Moneymore for the first time since 1997.

A total of 35 preceptories and 31 bands - an estimated total of 1,000 participants - will gather on the Desertmartin Road from 11am and walk the one-mile route to the field on the Moneyhaw Road. The procession will move off at 12 noon, led by County officers.

The event will be a special one for members of Moneymore RBP 313 celebrating their 150th anniversary.

Districts from South Londonderry, who are the hosts, will be joined by Raphoe, Coleraine and City of Londonderry.

Platform proceedings will be chaired by Jeffrey Stirling, the County Grand Master, with the main speaker being William Bailie, Past Assistant Sovereign Grand Master. County Grand Chaplain Rev J Andrews will lead the worship, with the speaker being Rev John Martin, of RBP 97 in Limavady.

The return parade will leave at 3.30pm and head back through the town, to depart from the Magherafelt Road.

Larne

City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter are the organisers at the Co Antrim venue, which last hosted the demonstration in 2014.

Seven districts are taking part, comprising three from Clifton Street, with the others from Sandy Row, Shankill Road, Ballymacarrett and Ballynafeigh.

A total of 1,500 will walk in the procession, including participants from 35 bands.

A remembrance service will be held at the town’s War Memorial at Inver Road, with the main procession route taking in Larne Town Park, Main Street, Upper Main Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Station Road and Circular Road.

Dromore

The Co Down venue will be the setting for the largest demonstration of the day.

An estimated total of 6,000 participants, including the members of 90 bands - comprising flute, silver, accordion and pipe - will be on parade.

The parade will leave Dromore Orange Hall at 11.30am, making its way along Hillsborough Road via the Market Square to the demonstration field at Killinstown Road, with the return procession scheduled for 4.05pm.

Artigarvan

RBP 91 are the hosts for the Tyrone demonstration, which is being held in Artigarvan for the first time.

Districts from Omagh and Castlederg will join the organising Strabane Chapter. A total of 25 preceptories and 20 bands will take part, with an estimated total of 900 in the procession.

The main route takes in Berryhill Road, Mount Pleasant, and Art Road, with a starting time of 12.30pm and returning at 3pm.