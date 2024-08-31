Last Saturday 2024: 49 pictures as crowds come out in Ballymena for Royal Black Institution parade

Six districts took part, from Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare.

The Last Saturday parade was last held in Ballymena in 2016.

Among those taking part in the parade, which included a total of 79 preceptories and 75 marching bands, was head of the Royal Black Institution, Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson.

Speaking at the demonstration, Rev Anderson has said the institution’s Constitutional resolution spoke of “the importance of equality of citizenship”, which he described as “the glue that holds a nation together”.

He said: “Given the serious situations that have recently arisen across our nation, it has become apparent that equality of citizenship has been eroded.

"It is evident that under our current Prime Minister that we have adopted two-tier policing.

"Violence from any quarter is wrong and to be condemned, and those breaking the law should feel the ‘full force of the law’ but that must include everyone who breaks the law, no matter who they are or what they represent.

"Without that equality, then respect for law and order will further diminish.”

He said there were 7,000 police on duty at Notting Hill Carnival in London, with the BBC reporting that there were “eight stabbings and 334 arrests”.

Rev Anderson asked: “Are the courts being cleared to deal with these people? Will they receive jail sentences as directed by the Prime Minister?”

He said this was “a perfect example of two-tier policing”, adding: “We here can of course add our own examples to the lack of equality.

“If there is going to be the ‘full force of the law’ then all lawbreakers must feel that force; it is not up to politicians to decide who should or shouldn’t feel that force. That is a key ingredient of equality throughout our nation.”

1 . Last Saturday Stepping out during the Last Saturday parade in Ballymena. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

2 . Last Saturday Keeping in tune along the route in Ballymena on Saturday. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

3 . Last Saturday A cheery wave to a familiar face in the crowd. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry