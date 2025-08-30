The event – organised by County Antrim Grand Black Chapter and hosted by Antrim Royal Black District Chapter 3 – involved 79 preceptories and 75 marching bands.

Around 4,500 participants, comprising 2,500 sir knights and 2,000 band members, were on parade.

Six districts attended the demonstration – Lisburn No 1, Ballymena No 2, Antrim No 3, Larne No 4, Ballymoney No 5 and Ballyclare No 6.

Assembling at Fountain Hill, the parade made its way to the demonstration field on the Randalstown Road.

The procession route is via Fountain Hill, Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Dublin Road and on to Randalstown Road.

The Last Saturday demonstration was last held in Antrim in 2017.

1 . Last Saturday Enjoying the Royal Black Institution parade on Saturday despite the rain. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

2 . Last Saturday Taking part in the County Antrim Grand Black Chapter parade in Antrim. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

3 . Last Saturday Enjoying the Royal Black Institution demonstration in Antrim. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

4 . Last Saturday Enjoying a chat and an ice-cream during the Antrim demonstration. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press