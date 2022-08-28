Last Saturday in pictures: sun shines on Ballyclare parade

Districts from Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne and Ballymoney joined hosts Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6 for the parade, with a total of 81 preceptories will taking part. Around 75 bands also joimed the partade.
The event brought thousands of spectators to the town, lining the streets and gathering in the demonstration field at Sixmilewater Park.
1. Royal Black Preceptory parades 030.JPG
Taking part in the parade hosted by Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6.
Photo: Pacemaker
2. PACEMAKER PRESS 27-08-22
Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6
Ballyclare hosts the Royal Black Parade again after being postponed in 2020 due to the Pandemic.
Other districts visiting the Co Antrim location will be Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne and Ballymoney.
A total of 81 preceptories will take part, accompanied by 75 bands, which could involve a total of around 6,000 in the procession.
Three charities will benefit from the sales of the annual booklet: Every Life Matters, CLIC Sargent and Air Ambulance NI.
Keeping in tune for the Ballyclare parade.
Photo: Pacemaker
3. PACEMAKER PRESS 27-08-22
Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6
Ballyclare hosts the Royal Black Parade again after being postponed in 2020 due to the Pandemic.
Other districts visiting the Co Antrim location will be Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne and Ballymoney.
A total of 81 preceptories will take part, accompanied by 75 bands, which could involve a total of around 6,000 in the procession.
Three charities will benefit from the sales of the annual booklet: Every Life Matters, CLIC Sargent and Air Ambulance NI.
Some of the younger participants in the Ballyclare parade.
Photo: Pacemaker
4. PACEMAKER PRESS 27-08-22
Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6
Ballyclare hosts the Royal Black Parade again after being postponed in 2020 due to the Pandemic.
Other districts visiting the Co Antrim location will be Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne and Ballymoney.
A total of 81 preceptories will take part, accompanied by 75 bands, which could involve a total of around 6,000 in the procession.
Three charities will benefit from the sales of the annual booklet: Every Life Matters, CLIC Sargent and Air Ambulance NI.
This young band member has no trouble keeping in step.
Photo: Pacemaker