Last Saturday: What is the parade route in Ballyclare and which bands are taking part?
Members of the Royal Black Institution and around 75 bands will gather in Ballyclare today (August 27) for the Last Saturday demonstration.
Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6 hosted the Last Saturday event in 2014. It was their turn to host again in 2020 but the impact of the pandemic meant the postponement of those plans until this year.
Other districts visiting the Co Antrim town will be Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne and Ballymoney.
A total of 81 preceptories will take part, accompanied by bands, which could involve a total of around 6,000 in the procession. Many more people are expected to line the route.
Sixmilewater Park is the venue for both the parade assembly area and the main demonstration field.
What is the parade route and when does it start?
The parade is scheduled to start at 12.15pm and to return at 4.15pm.
It begins at Sixmilewater Park Industrial Estate and makes its way along Mill Road, Main Street, The Square (under the arch), North End, Ballyeaston Road, Erskine Park, Rashee Road, George Avenue, Foundry Lane, Doagh Road, Ollardale, Hawthorn Way, Avondale Drive and in to the Sixmilewater Park.
The return route will see the parade leave the Sixmilewater Park, then on to Avondale Drive,Hawthorn Way, Ollardale, Doagh Road, The Square, Main Street. Districts 1 and 4 will proceed to the Hillhead Road for dispersal, while Districts 2, 3, 5 and 6 will proceed to the Mill Road for dispersal.
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part:
Pride of the Shore Flute Band
Aughafatten Accordion Band
Clyde Valley Flute Band
Monkstown YCV Flute Band
Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band
Crown Defenders Flute Band
Ballyboley Pipe Band
Cairncastle Flute Band
Mavemacullen Accordion Band
Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band
Ballylesson Old Boys Flute Band
Pride of Glenavy Accordion Band
Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band
Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band
Lambeg Orange & Blue Flute Band
Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band,Lisburn and Lambeg Volunteers Flute Band
Craigywarren Flute Band
Ahoghill Sons of William Flute Band
Sir George White Memorial Flute Band
Ballyquin Flute Band
Killycoogan Accordion Band
Bushside Accordion Band
Moorfields Flute Band
Glenhugh Flute Band
Milltown Accordion Band
Kells Sons of William Flute Band
George Dummigan Memorial Accordion Band
Ballygarvey LOL 746 Flute Band
Castlegore Flute Band
Kellswater Flute Band
Staffordstown Accordion Band
Glenwherry Flute Band
Ballygelly Accordion Band
Pride of the Maine Flute Band
North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band
Grove Pipe Band
Pride of the Valley Teenies Flute Band
Ballycraigy Auld Boys Flute Band
Dundrod Silver Band
Caledonian Pipe Band
Roses Lane Ends Flute Band
Ladyhill Flute Band
Ballydonaghy Pipe Band
Burnside Accordion Band
Newtownhamilton Flute Band
Crumlin Old Boys Flute Band
Killycoogan Independent Accordion Band
Lisnamurrican Flute Band
Larne Harbour LOL 766 Accordion Band
Ballykeel Sons of Ulster Flute Band
McMaster Memorial Accordion Band
Magheramourne Silver Band
Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band
Carnlough Flute Band
Killyglen Accordian Band
Cairnalbana Flute Band
Star of Knockagh Accordion Band
Vow Accordion Band
Dunaghy Accordion Band
Dervock Flute Band
Mosside Accordion Band
Ballymaconnolly Sons of Conquerers Flute Band
Dunseverick Accordion Band
Craiganee Accordion Band
Drumaheagles Flute Band
Dunloy Accordion Band
Moyarget Silver Plains Flute Band
Eden Accordion Band
Stranocum Flute Band
Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band
Burnside Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Ballymena Corps of Drums Flute Band
Glenkeen Fife & Drum Band
Steeple Veterans Flute Band
Dunamoney Flute Band
Newtownbutler Band
Dunaghy Flute Band
Constable Anderson Memorial Auld Boys Flute Band
Benvarden Flute Band
Rasharkin Pipe Band
What are the traffic arrangements?
The PSNI has warned road users to expect delays in Ballyclare due to the parade. The Mill Road will be closed from approximately 9.30am, and the rest of the town will be closed to traffic between 12 noon and 6pm.
Please be advised that parade buses should use the Hillhead Road entrance to enter the town and offload on the Mill Road.