Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6 hosted the Last Saturday event in 2014. It was their turn to host again in 2020 but the impact of the pandemic meant the postponement of those plans until this year.

Other districts visiting the Co Antrim town will be Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne and Ballymoney.

A total of 81 preceptories will take part, accompanied by bands, which could involve a total of around 6,000 in the procession. Many more people are expected to line the route.

The Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band from Larne is one of the outfits taking part in the Ballyclare parade. Picture: Stephen Davison, Pacemaker

Sixmilewater Park is the venue for both the parade assembly area and the main demonstration field.

What is the parade route and when does it start?

The parade is scheduled to start at 12.15pm and to return at 4.15pm.

It begins at Sixmilewater Park Industrial Estate and makes its way along Mill Road, Main Street, The Square (under the arch), North End, Ballyeaston Road, Erskine Park, Rashee Road, George Avenue, Foundry Lane, Doagh Road, Ollardale, Hawthorn Way, Avondale Drive and in to the Sixmilewater Park.

The parade will start at the Mill Road, Ballyclare. Picture: Google

The return route will see the parade leave the Sixmilewater Park, then on to Avondale Drive,Hawthorn Way, Ollardale, Doagh Road, The Square, Main Street. Districts 1 and 4 will proceed to the Hillhead Road for dispersal, while Districts 2, 3, 5 and 6 will proceed to the Mill Road for dispersal.

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part:

Pride of the Shore Flute Band

Aughafatten Accordion Band

Clyde Valley Flute Band

Monkstown YCV Flute Band

Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band

Crown Defenders Flute Band

Ballyboley Pipe Band

Cairncastle Flute Band

Mavemacullen Accordion Band

Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band

Ballylesson Old Boys Flute Band

Pride of Glenavy Accordion Band

Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band

Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band

Lambeg Orange & Blue Flute Band

Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band,Lisburn and Lambeg Volunteers Flute Band

Craigywarren Flute Band

Ahoghill Sons of William Flute Band

Sir George White Memorial Flute Band

Ballyquin Flute Band

Killycoogan Accordion Band

Bushside Accordion Band

Moorfields Flute Band

Glenhugh Flute Band

Milltown Accordion Band

Kells Sons of William Flute Band

George Dummigan Memorial Accordion Band

Ballygarvey LOL 746 Flute Band

Castlegore Flute Band

Kellswater Flute Band

Staffordstown Accordion Band

Glenwherry Flute Band

Ballygelly Accordion Band

Pride of the Maine Flute Band

North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band

Grove Pipe Band

Pride of the Valley Teenies Flute Band

Ballycraigy Auld Boys Flute Band

Dundrod Silver Band

Caledonian Pipe Band

Roses Lane Ends Flute Band

Ladyhill Flute Band

Ballydonaghy Pipe Band

Burnside Accordion Band

Newtownhamilton Flute Band

Crumlin Old Boys Flute Band

Killycoogan Independent Accordion Band

Lisnamurrican Flute Band

Larne Harbour LOL 766 Accordion Band

Ballykeel Sons of Ulster Flute Band

McMaster Memorial Accordion Band

Magheramourne Silver Band

Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band

Carnlough Flute Band

Killyglen Accordian Band

Cairnalbana Flute Band

Star of Knockagh Accordion Band

Vow Accordion Band

Dunaghy Accordion Band

Dervock Flute Band

Mosside Accordion Band

Ballymaconnolly Sons of Conquerers Flute Band

Dunseverick Accordion Band

Craiganee Accordion Band

Drumaheagles Flute Band

Dunloy Accordion Band

Moyarget Silver Plains Flute Band

Eden Accordion Band

Stranocum Flute Band

Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band

Burnside Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Ballymena Corps of Drums Flute Band

Glenkeen Fife & Drum Band

Steeple Veterans Flute Band

Dunamoney Flute Band

Newtownbutler Band

Dunaghy Flute Band

Constable Anderson Memorial Auld Boys Flute Band

Benvarden Flute Band

Rasharkin Pipe Band

What are the traffic arrangements?

The PSNI has warned road users to expect delays in Ballyclare due to the parade. The Mill Road will be closed from approximately 9.30am, and the rest of the town will be closed to traffic between 12 noon and 6pm.