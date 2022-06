They are appealing for information in relation to Laura Carter, who was last seen wearing dark coloured leggings and a pale blue sweater and may also be carrying a pink rucksack.

She is described as being 5’ 7” in height and has mid length dark brown hair which is believed to be tied up.

Anyone who has any information in relation to Laura’s whereabouts is please contact 101 quoting serial 1805 of 14/06/22.