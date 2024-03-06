INTERNATIONAL Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to recognise and honour the contribution of women.

Laura: Stay strong, hold your head high - and do it in style!
To mark the special day, Chronicle Woman caught up with high-flying businesswoman, Laura Kearney, CEO of the Walk In Wardrobe.
Name:
Laura Kearney
Occupation:
CEO – Walk In Wardrobe
Location:
Banbridge
What's the secret to your business success?
My team. So lucky to have such a wonderful team around me for constant support.
What woman has inspired you in your life and career?
My mum.
What's the best piece of advice you've received?
You are better than no-one and no-one is better than you.
What advice would you give to other women starting out in business?
Stay strong, there is enough success to go around and hold your head high.
Who is your style icon?
Victoria Beckham.
If you could shop for free, what shop would you go into?
It has to be Chanel! Imagine!!
How do you unwind?
Pilates or a lovely long walk.
If you had three wishes, what would they be?
For my boys to forever be happy and healthy.
For the business to keep on thriving.
Endless supplies of Matcha.
What's your favourite TV show/film?
Currently obsessing over Scandal.
What is your favourite place?
Anywhere with sunshine and a beach.
If you could take one thing with you to a desert island what would you choose?
I have to say the obvious one, my family! But secretly, it would be champagne and a sun hat. LOL!
What do you like most about the Banbridge district?
The support and community spirit.
Favourite book?
Just read ‘The Housemaid's Secret’ – so good!
Favourite drink?
Matcha for during the day but a glass of red wine for the evenings.
Who would you want to have dinner with?
My husband! We are passing ships!
Hopes for the future, for you and the world?
Plenty of laughter to keep everyone’s spirits high!