Members of Laurelvale Cricket Club are determined the 150th anniversary of the club will be marked in true style this year.

The Co Armagh club was founded in 1875 by Maynard Sinton of the village’s linen factory who created an interest in cricket amongst the workers.

It was initially a factory team, playing friendly games against opposition from the local area such as Richhill, Tandragee, Dungannon Royal High School, Armagh Royal High School, Portadown, Edenderry, Gilford, Banbridge and Newry.

The club became affiliated to the Northern Cricket Union in 1907 and joined the NCU leagues in 1927 where it is still currently playing and in the second division the last two years.

A special history of Laurelvale Cricket Club has been written to mark the 150th anniversary.

Over the years the club has gone from strength to strength and its highest honours are four Junior Cup wins in 1938, 1965, 1966 and 2021.

"It’s been quite a feat for a club from a small village to be consistently performing at the higher levels of local cricket, it’s only possible through the homegrown talent,” said Mark Thornbury, who has written a history on the club to celebrate the landmark year.

"The big family names through the early years were Sintons, Menauls, Heathwoods, Camblins and Haires. During the last 50 years it’s been Irwins, Vennards, Thompsons and the most well known name is Pearson, who have played across three generations.”

Mark’s 100-page book, ‘150 years of Laurelvale Cricket Club’, details the highs and lows from 1875 to the present day. It can be bought for £10 plus p+p if required. Anyone interested in a copy can make contact via the club’s social media platforms, call Mark on 07543134920 or email: [email protected]

The current squad. Picture: Paul Irwin

The club is also holding an anniversary gala dinner on April 12 at Portadown Rugby Club and tickets are on sale for £45 which includes a three-course meal and disco entertainment. Ex-Ireland captain Kyle McCallan will be a special guest.

For tickets, please contact the club on social media, ask over the bar or contact Mark Thornbury on 07543134920 / [email protected]

There are also plans to play a NCU President’s XI later in the summer and it is also hoped a Laurelvale Legends XI may be fielded as well.