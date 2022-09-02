Register
Lauren Dobbin: Newtownabbey police issue appeal to help find missing woman

Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for the public’s help with locating a missing woman.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 7:35 pm

Lauren Dobbin (27), from the Glengormley area, was last seen on Monday, August 29.

In a statement PSNI Newtownabbey said: “Lauren is described as around 5ft 4 in height, slim build, blue eyes, blonde shoulder length hair with prominent tattoos including around her neck. Lauren also has piercings around her mouth and nose. At this time it is unknown what Lauren is likely to be wearing.

“We would ask that anyone with any knowledge of Lauren’s whereabouts since Monday 29th August make contact with us by ringing 101 and quoting the reference 547 of 2/9/22.”

Lauren Dobbin.

