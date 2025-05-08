Layla Hassan: missing 22-year-old last seen on Trostan Avenue, Ballymena
Mid and East Antrim police are appealing for information on a missing person last seen in Ballymena.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are seeking the help of the public to locate missing person, Jodie Quilter/Price, now known as Layla Hassan.
"Layla is a missing person from Ballymena. She was last seen in Trostan Avenue, Ballymena on April 27, 2025; however, is currently believed to be in the Belfast area.
"[She] is described as 22 years of age, 5’3” in height, of slim build with black shoulder length hair and green eyes.
"If you have seen Layla, know of her whereabouts or have any information, please contact 101 quoting serial 867 of 7/5/25.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.