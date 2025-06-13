Leading Co Tyrone figure in Northern Ireland hospitality and tourism recognised in King's Birthday Honours
Mr McGinn, from Killyclogher, was recognised for his services to hospitality and tourism in Northern Ireland.
He is the managing director of Hastings Hotels and prior to that worked for the company as operations director and general manager of the Europa Hotel.
Mr McGinn is one of the leading figures in Northern Ireland's hospitality industry.
He started his career at the age of 15 when he worked at the Knock-na-moe Castle Hotel in Omagh as waiter and barman where his uncle was general manager.
Magherafelt woman, Teresa Duncan, is also mentioned in the Honours List.
Mrs Duncan was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.
Teresa and her team at ‘Baby Basics’ are a lifeline for many mothers and babies in the Magherafelt area.
She is passionate about her work with the charity and its importance to the wider community.
Working out of St Swithin's Church of Ireland hall in Magherafelt, the enthusiastic group provides much needed essentials.
‘Baby Basics’ works with midwives, health visitors and other local organisations to provide starter packs for those in need.
It aims to help vulnerable groups such as teenage mums, families on low income, refugees, and women fleeing domestic abuse and trafficking.
Its Moses baskets provide a safer place to sleep and are packed full of toiletries for mum and baby, nappies, wipes, maternity pads, as well as blankets, towels and baby clothes.
‘Baby Basics’ operates through items handed in by members of the public and monetary gifts.
