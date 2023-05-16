Dungannon based company Mallaghan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment, has raised an impressive £2,075 for local charity, Kindness of Strangers.

The fundraiser, Cars and Coffee, saw both staff members and people from the local community congregate at Mallaghan‘s headquarters to enjoy a unique display of vintage cars.

The chosen charity, Kindness of Strangers, supports vulnerable families and individuals by providing them with affordable clothing and other essential products.

Speaking of the success of the event, Company Director of Mallaghan, Niall Mallaghan said: “Our first ever Mallaghan Cars and Coffee event was a huge success and will go a long way in providing vital funds to support the incredible work that Kindness of Strangers does for the local community.

Pictured at the Mallaghan cheque presentation to representatives from Kindness of Strangers.

“Supporting causes that make a tangible impact is an extremely important aspect of the work we do at Mallaghan, and a big thank you must go to everyone who made it such a memorable and enjoyable day.”

Vanessa from Kindness of Strangers, said: “We are very grateful for the support shown to Kindness of Strangers by the employees at Mallaghan and everyone that attended the Cars and Coffee Day event. The funds raised will help us continue our mission of providing affordable goods and services to those who need it most.”

Mallaghan Engineering was founded by Terry Mallaghan in County Tyrone in the 1960s as a Civil Engineering contractor and branched into GSE products in 1990.

