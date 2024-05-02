Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A body was found in the river on Monday, a few days after Leah had been reported missing.

As plans are being made for her funeral on Tuesday, a campaign is gathering momentum for higher metal fences and CCTV to be installed in the area.

The change.org petition has been started by Paul Laverty, who said the Larne community, deeply affected by Leah’s death, is calling for immediate action to address safety issues in the Inver River area.

Leah McCrea-Sloan. Picture: released by PSNI

"Our plea is personal and heartfelt. We remember Leah, a beloved member of our community whose memory fuels our determination to make this change,” he said.

"The current low fences along the river are insufficient to ensure public safety. We demand higher metal fences from the very top all the way down to the train tracks. This will significantly reduce risks and prevent potential accidents.

"Furthermore, we insist on installing more CCTV cameras along this stretch of river. According to studies, CCTV systems can deter up to 16% of crime (Source: Urban Institute). This means that not only will we be safer but also feel safer in our own town.

"Enough is enough - it's time for us as a Larne community to stand up and demand these necessary changes for our safety and peace of mind.

“We urge you all - fellow residents, local authorities, anyone who cares about public safety - please sign this petition today.

Together we can make a difference in memory of Leah and ensure that no other family has to endure such pain again."

Details of Leah’s funeral have been announced.

She is described in a family notice as ‘dearly loved daughter of Maire, much loved sister of Seanin, Kyle and the late Caoimhe’.

Leah’s remains will be received in to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Doagh Road, Ballyclare on Monday, May 6 at 7pm, with Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 7 at 11.30 am followed by committal in Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium at 1pm.

Leah’s family have asked for no flowers please but donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to Cats Protection online via flemingandcuthbert.co.uk or by telephone 028 93344242.

Leah was last seen in Pound Street in Larne on Thursday, April 25 at around 1.30am.