Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea: body found in Inver River, Larne during search for missing person
Police and people conducting a search for missing Leah Sloan / McCrea have found a body in the Inver River in Larne.
Leah was last seen in the Pound Street area of Larne area on Thursday, April 25 at around 1.30am.
Police had issued a fresh appeal on Monday evening for anyone who had seen her to come forward, saying they were increasingly concerned for Leah’s whereabouts.
Shortly after 8pm on Monday evening, the PSNI issued a short statement saying a body had been found.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Formal identification will take place in due course and Leah’s family has been informed.
"We would thank everyone who assisted with the search for Leah.”
