Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea. Picture: released by PSNI

Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea is described as approximately 5 feett 3 inches tall, of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen in the Larne area on Thursday, April 25 at approximately 1.30am, Leah was last known to be wearing jeans and a black and khaki half zip fleece.

