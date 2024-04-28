Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea: police increasingly concerned for 'high risk' missing person
Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey say they are growing increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a ‘high risk’ missing person last seen in Larne.
Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea is described as approximately 5 feett 3 inches tall, of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes.
When last seen in the Larne area on Thursday, April 25 at approximately 1.30am, Leah was last known to be wearing jeans and a black and khaki half zip fleece.
Anyone who has any information that could assist police to locate Leah is asked to contact the PSNI ob 101, quoting reference number 1275 of 27/04/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.