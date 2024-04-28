Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea: police issue urgent new appeal to try to locate 'high risk' missing person

Police have issued a fresh appeal to try to locate a ‘high risk’ missing person last seen in Larne.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Apr 2024, 08:44 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 17:54 BST
Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea. Picture: released by PSNILeah Sloan / Leah McCrea. Picture: released by PSNI
Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea. Picture: released by PSNI

They have now obtained CCTV footage showing Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea and say they are becoming increasingly concerned about her whereabouts.

Leah is described as being approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the Pound Street area of Larne area on Thursday, April 25 at around 1.30am.

Leah was last known to be wearing jeans and a black and khaki half zip fleece.

Police are urging anyone with CCTV, dashcam or any other footage taken at around 1.30am on Thursday is asked to contact police it may assist with their enquiries.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1275 of 27/04/24.

