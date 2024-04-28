Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea. Picture: released by PSNI

They have now obtained CCTV footage showing Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea and say they are becoming increasingly concerned about her whereabouts.

Leah is described as being approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the Pound Street area of Larne area on Thursday, April 25 at around 1.30am.

Leah was last known to be wearing jeans and a black and khaki half zip fleece.

Police are urging anyone with CCTV, dashcam or any other footage taken at around 1.30am on Thursday is asked to contact police it may assist with their enquiries.