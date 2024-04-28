Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea: police seeking dashcam footage to help locate 'high risk' missing person
They say they are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Leah Sloan / Leah McCrea.
Leah is described as approximately 5 feett 3 inches tall, of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes.
When last seen in the Larne area on Thursday, April 25 at approximately 1.30am, Leah was last known to be wearing jeans and a black and khaki half zip fleece.
Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage taken from the Elizabeth Avenue area of Larne at around 1.30am on Thursday should contact them it may assist with their enquiries.
Anyone who has any footage or any other information that could assist police to locate Leah is asked to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 1275 of 27/04/24.
