A Larne resident will be taking on a charity skydive this June in a bid to raise funds towards life-changing research.

Kendall Jordan is fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in honour of her one-year-old niece, Lottie, who was diagnosed with the genetic condition at just 17 days old.

On her JustGiving page, Kendall described her niece’s journey since diagnosis: “She’s taken everything in her stride and makes it all look easy, but behind that bright smile is a tough daily routine of treatments, physiotherapy, endless hospital visits/admissions and multiple medications.

"She faces more in a day than many of us might in a lifetime, and she does it all with the brightest spirit. Her fiery soul and constant smile inspire everyone around her.”

Kendall Jordan is fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in honour of her one-year-old niece, Lottie. Photo: Kendall Jordan

Thanks to life-changing medication, Carrickfergus tot Lottie, like 90 percent of CF patients is able to live a much-improved life. “But sadly, approximately 10 percent of those with CF aren’t eligible for these life saving drugs for reasons such as having rare genetic mutations [or] intolerance of side effects, to name a few.”

Kendall’s skydive is due to take place on Saturday, June 14 at Coleraine airfield. "As someone who’s terrified of heights and flying, this skydive is a huge personal challenge for me,” she added. “But it’s nothing compared to what those with CF go through daily. My aim is to raise money for life-changing research, essential support services, and ultimately to help fight for a world where CF stands for ‘Cure Found’.”

What is Cystic Fibrosis?

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition affecting over 11,000 people in the UK, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Those affected are born with CF and cannot catch it later in life. However, one in 25 of people carry the faulty gene that causes it, usually unknowingly.

CF causes the body to produce thick mucus, which affects the lungs and digestive system in particular.

The condition can also affect other parts of the body in different ways, so most people with CF will require a number of different medications a day, along with other treatments such as physiotherapy.