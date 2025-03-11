The date has been announced for this summer’s carnival in Carrickfergus as Learning Disability Pride celebrates securing charity status.

Becoming a registered charity will allow the organisers to prepare for their biggest event so far, on Saturday, June 21.

Taking place in just over 100 days, Learning Disability Pride aims to raise awareness surrounding learning disabilities, celebrating diversity and inclusion within the community.

It will commence with a carnival parade at noon from Taylor’s Avenue, travelling along the seafront of the town to Carrickfergus Castle.

Learning Disability Pride working group members, from left to right, Emma Tenant (back) Lynsey McClelland, Thomas Haighton, Kellie Ritchie and David Sutherland. Photo: submitted

The celebration will continue with an array of activities, including performances from members of the community with a learning disability, a live DJ from Q Radio and an array of local food and craft stalls.

Gaining the status of being a registered charity strengthens Learning Disability Pride’s position, expanding their reach, securing vital funding and helping them to continue to empower those with learning disabilities going forward.

According to Mencap NI, there are approximately 42,000 people with a learning disability in the province.

Incredible Support

Service users, Liam Knight from Larne Adult Centre and Tanya Rankin from Hawthorns Adult Centre alongside Learning Disability Pride chair and founder, Thomas Haighton. Photo: submitted

A group of volunteers in Carrickfergus Gateway Club first introduced Learning Disability Pride to Northern Ireland in 2017. Since then, the initiative has gained incredible support with a turnout of over 7,000 people in 2023.

Thomas Haighton, chair and founder of Learning Disability Pride, said: “The success of Learning Disability Pride since our first event in 2017 has been overwhelming, and we’ve been so grateful for the amazing support and turnout from the community.

"This year, we are working closely with our event partners to make the event bigger and better, and to shine a spotlight on children and adults with a learning disability.

"Becoming a registered charity is a huge milestone for us and it and it validates our mission to celebrate and uplift this community, helping them to spread their message for many years to come.

A number of learning disability organisations joining together to launch this year’s Learning Disability Pride at Carrickfergus Castle. Photo: submitted

“This event provides an opportunity for people with learning disabilities to have a voice and celebrate alongside their family, friends and the general public.

"We are extremely thankful to our dedicated committee and supporters as without them it simply wouldn’t be possible. We encourage people throughout Northern Ireland to come along and celebrate on what promises to be an unforgettable day.”

The bi-annual event has also been graced by some well-known faces including actor James Martin, star of Oscar-winning movie An Irish Goodbye; model Kate Grant and Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody.

Kerry Wilson, trustee of Learning Disability Pride, said: “We always look forward to Learning Disability Pride and it’s wonderful to see how much it has grown since it began.

"We decided to register the charity under the name of ‘Pride’ because we want people with learning disabilities to feel proud of themselves and share their uniqueness. The day is all about celebrating pride, and that name felt like a perfect fit.”

To find out more or to get your local community group or school involved in Learning Disability Pride, contact [email protected]

Meanwhile, many of the organisations that previously supported the event have now joined the charity’s management committee.

Learning Disability Pride is proudly supported by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Mencap, Kilcreggan Homes, AEL, Sense NI, Caring Breaks, Positive Futures, Praxis Care, Cedar Foundation, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. The event will also receive funding from the National Lottery.