A free shuttle bus service is to operate from Carrickfergus train station as part of the Learning Disability Pride Festival on Saturday, June 24.

Translink is to provide a regular shuttle bus service from the station to the start of the parade and back afterwards.

With thousands of people preparing to participate in the Learning Disability Pride celebrations in Carrickfergus, this is the first year Translink is providing a bus for people with accessibility issues to take part in the parade.

The public transport company is inviting anyone who finds it difficult to walk in the parade such as those with mobility, mental health or sensory issues plus families with young children to join them on board and be part of the celebrations.

Celebrating the new partnership between Translink and Learning Disability Pride are, from left, Joanna McCosh, Thomas Haighton, Learning Disability Pride organiser; Danielle Campbell, Translink accessibility manager and Anna Louise Scott. Photo by Aaron McCracken

Danielle Campbell, accessibility manager at Translink, commented: “Translink is proud to be supporting this event in such a practical way through providing the shuttle and parade buses. Attenders should also check whether they can apply for a Half Fare SmartPass which gives 50% off standard adult fares across the network making public transport a great way to get to the event.”

Learning Disability Pride will begin with a noon carnival parade from Taylor’s Avenue along the seafront to Carrickfergus Castle. It will be led by Oscar-winning actor James Martin, the first person with Down’s Syndrome to receive the award.

Thomas Haighton, leader of Carrickfergus Senior Gateway and chair Learning Disability Pride, said: “Learning Disability Pride is a day that brings the whole community together to celebrate the contribution people with a learning disability make to our society; a day to stand together and be proud as a community.

"We are delighted that Translink is supporting us this year by providing accessible transport to and from the local train station ensuring everyone from far and wide has the opportunity to attend our event.”

Translink is a supporter of the NOW Group’s JAM card initiative, for people with a communication barrier or additional needs, to show drivers, conductors and frontline staff that the person needs a little more time and understanding in a private and easy way.