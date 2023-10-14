Lee Johnston: appeal to help find missing 21-year-old from Ballymena last seen in Maghera
Police have issued an appeal for help from the public in locating a missing 21-year-old.
They say are concerned about the whereabouts of Lee Johnston (21) from the Ballymena area.
Lee was last seen in Mullagh Park in Maghera on the evening of Saturday, October 7 at approximately 4pm.
Lee is described as 5 ft 9”, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information that could help police locate Lee is urged to contact them on 101 reference 1782 13/10/2023.