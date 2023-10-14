Register
BREAKING
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement

Lee Johnston: appeal to help find missing 21-year-old from Ballymena last seen in Maghera

Police have issued an appeal for help from the public in locating a missing 21-year-old.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Oct 2023, 18:41 BST
Lee Johnston. Picture: supplied by PSNILee Johnston. Picture: supplied by PSNI
Lee Johnston. Picture: supplied by PSNI

They say are concerned about the whereabouts of Lee Johnston (21) from the Ballymena area.

Lee was last seen in Mullagh Park in Maghera on the evening of Saturday, October 7 at approximately 4pm.

Lee is described as 5 ft 9”, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information that could help police locate Lee is urged to contact them on 101 reference 1782 13/10/2023.

Related topics:BallymenaMaghera