Lee Johnston: Police 'increasingly concerned' over missing 21-year-old with links to Ballymena and Coleraine last seen in Maghera
Police have issued an appeal for help from the public in locating a missing 21-year-old.
They say are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Lee Johnston (21) last seen a week ago.
Lee was last seen in Mullagh Park in Maghera on the evening of Saturday, October 7 at approximately 4pm. He also has links to the Ballymena and Coleraine areas.
Lee is described as 5 ft 9”, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who knows of Lee’s whereabouts, or have any information as to where he could be, is asked to contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 1782 of 13/10/23.