Police have issued an appeal for help from the public in locating a missing 21-year-old.

Lee Johnston. Picture: supplied by PSNI

They say are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Lee Johnston (21) last seen a week ago.

Lee was last seen in Mullagh Park in Maghera on the evening of Saturday, October 7 at approximately 4pm. He also has links to the Ballymena and Coleraine areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee is described as 5 ft 9”, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.