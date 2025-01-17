Lee McCormick (53) named as victim of Antrim road tragedy
He was 53-year-old Lee McCormick from the Ballymena area.
In a statement, Inspector Cherith Adair, of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 9.35am, we received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry. The male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
“The Steeple Road, which was closed for a number of hours has since reopened to traffic.
“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 325 16/01/25.”