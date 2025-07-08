Lee McSparron: police seeking help to locate missing teenager (17) with links to Antrim and Ballymena

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 17:35 BST
Lee is known to have links in the Antrim Area and Ballymena. Photo provided by PSNIplaceholder image
Lee is known to have links in the Antrim Area and Ballymena. Photo provided by PSNI
Antrim police are currently making efforts to locate reported missing person Lee McSparron.

Lee (17) was last seen by family at approximately 6.15pm on Sunday ( July 6) in the Antrim Area.

Police believe that he attended Antrim Train Station around an hour later and this was the last sighting of him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lee is known to have links in the Antrim Area and Ballymena. He is described as 6ft 2 in height with short black hair and was wearing grey Nike trainers, a maroon coloured T-shirt, black jogging bottoms and a black puffer jacket.

Police are asking any members of the public who believe they know the location of Lee or believe they have sighted him to please contact them on 101, quoting police reference #457 7/7/25.

Related topics:AntrimBallymenaPoliceNike

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice