Lee McSparron: police seeking help to locate missing teenager (17) with links to Antrim and Ballymena
Lee (17) was last seen by family at approximately 6.15pm on Sunday ( July 6) in the Antrim Area.
Police believe that he attended Antrim Train Station around an hour later and this was the last sighting of him.
Lee is known to have links in the Antrim Area and Ballymena. He is described as 6ft 2 in height with short black hair and was wearing grey Nike trainers, a maroon coloured T-shirt, black jogging bottoms and a black puffer jacket.
Police are asking any members of the public who believe they know the location of Lee or believe they have sighted him to please contact them on 101, quoting police reference #457 7/7/25.
