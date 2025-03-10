Launched at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons MLA was joined by Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly, representatives from The R&A and Royal Portrush’s Championship Committee – plus Portrush Primary School pupils who participated in a taster golf session.

This initiative is an integral part of Golf Ireland’s Major Events Legacy Programme, which looks to capitalise on the international spotlight when major events like The Open and the upcoming Ryder Cup are hosted on the island of Ireland.

As part of ‘The Road to The Open’, Golf Ireland will introduce golf taster sessions to 75 schools across Northern Ireland, while rolling out ‘Unleash Your Drive’, a new six-week primary school programme in 20 schools.

To ensure the sustainability of ‘Unleash Your Drive’, the programme also includes a commitment to training 40 teachers to incorporate golf activities into the school day.

Activities will begin shortly, with an emphasis on community-based events and school engagement in the Causeway Coast and Glens region. This follows on from Golf Ireland’s commitment to reach over 500 schools, train 1,000 new coaches and volunteers and introduce 200,000 participants to golf over a five-year period.

Ian Kerr, chairman of the Open Championship committee at Royal Portrush, said the club was delighted to embrace this new Golf Ireland initiative.

"We already invest heavily in the development of junior golf,” he said. “Gary McNeill, his assistant head professional Charlene Reid, as well as Alan Dunbar, head of golf operations, head up a number of coaching schemes.

"Up to 30 cadets can be found on the practice range every Saturday morning, and there are regular visits to neighbouring primary schools in our efforts to encourage children to take up the game.

"One local pupil had his first lesson in the immediate aftermath of The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019 and within four years was playing off scratch. That is why initiatives like this one are so important,” he added.

The 153rd Open will take place at Royal Portrush GC from July 13-20.