Legendary presenter Trevor 'Big T' Campbell who has died helped launch Mid Ulster Hospital's 'Radio Mid'
In fact Big T was the first presenter to broadcast from the studio - a bed store - when it first went live for patients on September 14 1980.
Big T took to the ‘decks’ after hospital surgeon Mr Wilfred Brennen unveiled a small plaque in recognition of the event.
The first record played was Magherafelt Country and Western singer Brendan Quinn’s “I Can Almost See My Hometown From Here.”
Big T was a regular visitor at events in towns across the Mid Ulster area during his career which spanned almost 50 years.
Downtown Radio said in a statement on Facebook: "We're incredibly saddened to announce that our friend and colleague Trevor Campbell has passed away at the age of 78."
It is understood he passed away in hospital after a short illness.