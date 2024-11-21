Legendary presenter Trevor 'Big T' Campbell who has died helped launch Mid Ulster Hospital's 'Radio Mid'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Downtown Radio's legendary presenter Trevor Campbell, known as 'Big T', will be remembered by many in the Cookstown and Magherafelt areas as playing a role in helping to launch ‘Radio Mid’ at the Mid Ulster Hospital.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact Big T was the first presenter to broadcast from the studio - a bed store - when it first went live for patients on September 14 1980.

Big T took to the ‘decks’ after hospital surgeon Mr Wilfred Brennen unveiled a small plaque in recognition of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first record played was Magherafelt Country and Western singer Brendan Quinn’s “I Can Almost See My Hometown From Here.”

Popular Downtown Radio presenter Trevor 'Big T' Campbell who passed away on Thursday. Credit: Downtown Radio

Big T was a regular visitor at events in towns across the Mid Ulster area during his career which spanned almost 50 years.

Downtown Radio said in a statement on Facebook: "We're incredibly saddened to announce that our friend and colleague Trevor Campbell has passed away at the age of 78."

It is understood he passed away in hospital after a short illness.