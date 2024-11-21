Legendary presenter Trevor 'Big T' Campbell who has died helped launch Mid Ulster Hospital's 'Radio Mid'

By Stanley Campbell
Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:52 GMT
Downtown Radio's legendary presenter Trevor Campbell, known as 'Big T', will be remembered by many in the Cookstown and Magherafelt areas as playing a role in helping to launch ‘Radio Mid’ at the Mid Ulster Hospital.

In fact Big T was the first presenter to broadcast from the studio - a bed store - when it first went live for patients on September 14 1980.

Big T took to the ‘decks’ after hospital surgeon Mr Wilfred Brennen unveiled a small plaque in recognition of the event.

The first record played was Magherafelt Country and Western singer Brendan Quinn’s “I Can Almost See My Hometown From Here.”

Popular Downtown Radio presenter Trevor 'Big T' Campbell who passed away on Thursday. Credit: Downtown Radio
Big T was a regular visitor at events in towns across the Mid Ulster area during his career which spanned almost 50 years.

Downtown Radio said in a statement on Facebook: "We're incredibly saddened to announce that our friend and colleague Trevor Campbell has passed away at the age of 78."

It is understood he passed away in hospital after a short illness.

