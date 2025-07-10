Lena Gawron. Photo provided by PSNI

Police in Mid and East Antrim say they are becoming increasingly concerned for missing 14-year-old Lena Gawron.

Lena, who was last seen in the Ballycarry area at 2:50pm on Wednesday (July 9), also has links to Belfast and Bangor.

In a statement the PSNI added: “The last known description for Lena is that she was wearing charcoal coloured baggy jeans, black suede trainers and a black leather jacket. Lena also has long brown hair with henna tattoos on her left arm.

"Should you come into contact with Lena or have any information which could assist us in locating her please contact us on 101 or via our online reporting tool https://orlo.uk/sYN84 quoting serial 2060 of 09/07/2025.”