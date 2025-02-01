Leonard McGrath: PSNI issue update following appeal for missing 77-year-old

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Feb 2025, 09:17 BST
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
A 77-year-old missing person has been found, police have confirmed.

A PSNI spokesperson thanked everyone for their assistance in locating Leonard McGrath, who had been reported missing in Co Tyrone.

