Leonard McGrath: PSNI issue update following appeal for missing 77-year-old
A 77-year-old missing person has been found, police have confirmed.
A PSNI spokesperson thanked everyone for their assistance in locating Leonard McGrath, who had been reported missing in Co Tyrone.
