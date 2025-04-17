Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Les Binks, a former member of heavy metal band Judas Priest, will be laid to rest in Portadown today (Thursday).

Updated funeral details said friends are welcome to attend the committal service at the graveside in Kernan Cemetery at 1pm.

The funeral service for Les – fondly remembered as a “first class” drummer – will be strictly private.

Fans from near and far have been sharing their sadness since the death of legendary musician was announced on Monday.

Les Binks at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Theo Wargo / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

It is understood the 73-year-old Portadown native – whose full name was James Leslie Binks – passed away in March.

A death notice said he died peacefully at hospital in London.

The current members of Judas Priest paid tribute to Les in a social media post: “We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans.

"The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class - demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision. Thank you Les - your acclaim will live on …”

Judas Priest pictured during an interview and photo session for Music Life magazine in Tokyo, Japan, July 1978. Included are KK Downing, Rob Halford, Ian Hill, Les Binks, Glenn Tipton. Picture: Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music / Getty Images.

Les Binks drummed on some of Judas Priest’s most prominent albums in the late 1970s, after playing with a variety of rock acts.

He joined Judas Priest in 1977 as they headed to America for the first time in support of their Sin After Sin album. He went on to make two classic studio albums with the band, Stained Class and Killing Machine, both released in 1978.

Music magazine Kerrang! recalled how Les helped the band “sharpen their sound, as they continued to blossom from a hard rock outfit into something more unambiguously heavy metal.

"In particular, he helped add proto-thrash speed to Exciter and Hell Bent For Leather. He also helped write the classic Beyond The Realms Of Death.”

Les left the band in 1979 after appearing on the Unleashed In The East Live album, but rejoined them on stage in November 2022 when he performed three songs as part of their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame at a ceremony to celebrate the occasion in Los Angeles.

Les went on to get involved in other musical work including Les Binks’ Priesthood, a group he put together to play Judas Priest songs from the era he was involved with the band.

Many fans have paid their own tributes and shared memories of Les’ exceptional drumming skills on social media.

"I will never forget the first time I put on the Stained Class album and heard the Exciter drum intro the first time. That was and still is pure magic,” one person said.

Another added: “I always thought that of all the drummers Judas Priest had, Les Binks had the most unique and personal style. Considering the era he played with them, what he did was amazing.”

A family notice described Les as “dearly loved brother of Stephen, Movine, Irene and the late Tamela, Ann and Carole”.

It states: “Funeral strictly private. No flowers please, donations if desired payable to Chest, Heart & Stroke Association c/o Alan Wray & Co. Funeral Directors, “The Old Meeting House”, 24a Portmore Street, Portadown BT62 3NG.

"Lovingly remembered by his brother, sisters and all the family circle. Peace, Perfect Peace”