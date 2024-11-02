Lester McLennan: police and family increasingly concerned over missing man (20) who is thought to have travelled to the Giant’s Causeway area
It is believed that Lester travelled to the Giant’s Causeway area from Belfast by bus at approximately 9.30am on Friday, November 1.
Lester is a white male, 6’3” tall, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip up jacket. Lester was also carrying a black backpack.
Police are appealing to Lester or anyone who may have seen him on November 1 or 2 to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 02/11/24.
Officers are also keen to speak to the member of the public who located a black backpack in the area of the Giant’s Causeway and handed it to staff members there to contact them.