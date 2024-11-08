Police have released a new image and issued a fresh appeal in the hope of locating a young man who went missing a week ago in the north coast area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lester McLennan, aged 20, was last seen travelling by bus to the Giant’s Causeway area from Belfast at approximately 9.30am on Friday, November 1.

He is described as being approximately 6 feet 3 inches in height, of slim build with light brown hair. He was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip-up jacket. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Lester was reported missing, numerous searches involving various search and rescue agencies have been carried out in the area.

Police have issued a new image of missing person Lester McLennan. Picture: released by PSNI

Sergeant McClean said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Lester or who may have any information on his whereabouts to contact police.

"We are also keen to speak to the member of the public who located a black backpack in the vicinity of the Giant’s Causeway and handed it to staff members to get in touch.

"Anyone with any information that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 76 02/11/24.”