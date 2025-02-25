Let's Dance - full programme of events for Angela Rippon's project in Portrush this weekend

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Feb 2025
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 16:42 BST

The schedule of dance events for Angela Rippon’s Let’s Dance project in Northern Ireland has been announced.

On Sunday, March 2, Portrush dance school VLDD will host the event which offers opportunities for anyone to have a go!

Portrush’s West Strand Green will host Pregnancy Yoga (10am), Sonia Knox Fitness (11am), Salsa with Katherine (noon), North Coast Pilates (1pm), Yoga at Eighteen (2pm), Flashmob (3pm), Zumba with Julie (4pm), Dance with Anna (4.45pm).

Other free workshops – which are open to everyone – include Zumba with Julie at 10am at the Arcadia, Yoga with Bronagh at 11.30am at the Arcadia, Mum and Baby Yoga with Wonderwomb NI at 1pm at the Arcadia.

Let's Dance comes to Portrush on Sunday, March 2. CREDIT VICTORIA LAGANLet's Dance comes to Portrush on Sunday, March 2. CREDIT VICTORIA LAGAN
Meanwhile in Portrush Town Hall, why not try From Ballroom to Disco with Gerald at 3pm, Salsa Latin and Bachata with Katherine at 4pm, or Swing and Lindy Hop with Maria at 5pm.

Check out Let’s Dance Facebook event for full details.

Related topics:PortrushNorthern Ireland

