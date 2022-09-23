Let’s go to the Borough’s markets this autumn
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is urging local people to go and enjoy, explore and love their local market this autumn.
Catering for everyone, each market offers a great selection of local produce - featuring an array of tasty treats, fresh fish, delicious homemade food and much more.
There’s also a wide variety of goods on offer - from plants and clothing to giftware and household essentials – making the markets the perfect opportunity to stock up on the things that you need for house and home.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “By choosing to shop at one of our great markets, you are helping support our local traders as well as the many local businesses that supply produce.
“This has many positive benefits for our local communities too – with local job opportunities and support for the local economy.”
The Mid & East Antrim markets are held in Larne - at the Larne Market Yard, every Wednesday from 8am to 1pm; in Ballymena - at the Ballymoney Road Cark Park in the town every Saturday from 8am to 2pm; and, in Carrickfergus - at Joymount car park, every Thursday from 8am to 2pm (managed by the YMCA - all enquiries should be directed to Telephone: 028 9335 5890)
For further information log on to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/things-to-do/parks/weekly-markets. Anyone interested in trading can email [email protected] or tel: 028 9335 8273